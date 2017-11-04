Third Annual Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars - Sioux Falls

Nov 4, 2017 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Join us for the third annual Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars! This unique event features local celebrities and seasoned dance instructors that are partnered for a memorable fundraiser. The celebrity dancers and professional instructors that will be featured at this year's event will be announced soon!



The evening of Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars includes not only amazing dancing, but also heavy hors d'oeuvres, signature drinks and more - all to support NAMI Sioux Falls. This organization offers weekly support groups for individuals living with mental illness and their family members.



NAMI Sioux Falls offers no-cost education and support programs for the more than 30,000 adults and children in Sioux Falls who live with mental illness, their family members and the general public. Because of NAMI Sioux Falls, people find empowerment, hope and strength to be full partners in their on-going treatment. We can't wait to see you there!



Now is the time to get involved! For sponsorship details or to be a part of the event planning committee, please contact Executive Director, Phyllis Arends at 605.610.7226 or director@NAMISiouxFalls.org.

Fee: Starting at $75.00