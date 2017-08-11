Share |

Threshing Show & Tractor Pull - Humboldt

Aug 11, 2017 - Aug 13, 2017

Tractor pull, parade, flea market, demonstrations. Featuring International.


Location:   Bahnson Farm (3 1/2 miles southwest of Humboldt on Hwy 19)
Phone:   605-526-3459
