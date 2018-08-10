Threshing Show & Tractor Pull - Humboldt
Aug 10, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018
Tractor pull, parade, flea market and demonstrations. Featuring Case.
|Location:
|Bahnson Farm (3 1/2 miles southwest of Humboldt on Hwy 19)
|Map:
|Humboldt, SD
|Phone:
|605-526-3459
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/threshingshow.humboldt
All Dates:
