Threshing Show - Twin Brooks

Aug 11, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018

Food and music all weekend. Saturday tractor pull starts at 5 p.m. SD sanctioned kids pedal pull Sunday at 1 PM. Threshing, horse demonstrations, large flea market and sawmill. Non-denominational church service at 9:00 in Vernon Hall. Many events going on both days. Feature is Case.

Fee: $6.00 for the weekend 12 and under free