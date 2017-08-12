Thunder Valley Festival - Porcupine

Aug 12, 2017 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Thunder Valley CDC is a Lakota led non-profit organization on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. We are building an entire regenerative community from the ground up and running numerous programs & initiatives that align with local goals and priorities. We're currently finishing our first round of Single Family homes and preparing to break ground on our Community Building & 12 Unit Apartment Complex. We will be giving tours of the homes and our demonstration farm.



Thunder Valley CDC's 10 Year Anniversary Celebration, the Thunder Valley Festival, will have games, food, local art, merchandise and free swag, as well as a stellar line up of musical performances. Concert headliner, Indigenous, will be playing along with Scatter Their Own, Miracle Dolls, Sons of Sans Arc, The Missing Letters, Frank Waln, Justin Cournoyer, Quese IMC, Cypher, Lyrical Soldier, DC & Native D, and Raye Zaragoza.



TVCDC has spent 10 years dedicated to building the power of local community to create lasting, systemic change that uplifts people, the planet, and prosperity. We have remained dedicated to our mission of building community power, a mission we will continue into the next ten years and beyond. We are eager to show the world what Native people can do in creating innovative solutions for the future.