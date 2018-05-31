Share |

Thursdays on the Square - Rapid City

Jul 19, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Rock out at the Main Street Square Concert series in Downtown Rapid City, featuring live bands, kids' activities, delicious food vendors and an assortment of refreshments in the beverage garden. A wide variety of artists will hit the stage and keep you dancing. 


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com

All Dates:
May 31, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 7, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 14, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 21, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 28, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 5, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 12, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 19, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 26, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 2, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 9, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 16, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 23, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 30, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

