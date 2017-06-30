Share |

Tornado Days - Centerville

Jun 30, 2017 - Jul 4, 2017

Toilet bowl races, volleyball, golf tournament, bean bag tournament, 5K, softball, bike rodeo, car show, kids activities, pub crawl, ATV poker run, music and fireworks. 


Map:   741 Main Street Centerville, SD 57014
Phone:   605-563-2302
Website:   http://www.centervillesd.com/

