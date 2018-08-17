Share |

Tour de Corn - Mitchell

Aug 17, 2018 - Aug 19, 2018

Bicycle ride with 15, 35, 62 and 100-mile routes, pump track competition, pasta feed and glow ride.

17th - pasta feed and pump track competiton

18th - bike rides

19th - single track tour of trails around lake Mitchell.


Location:   Corn Palace
Map:   604 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-990-2553
Email:   pcpedalers@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.pcpedalers.org

All Dates:
Aug 17, 2018 - Aug 19, 2018

Bicycle ride with 15, 35, 62 and 100-mile routes, pump track competition, pasta feed and glow ride.

Corn Palace
Corn Palace 57301 604 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301

Search All Events By Day

August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS