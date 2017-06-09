Trail Days - Ipswich
Jun 9, 2017 - Jun 11, 2017
Arts in the Park and a full schedule of other fun community events and activities are available online! On Saturday, 35th & Taylor, an amazing young band from Sioux City will open for the Casey Donahew Band after our annual rip-roaring Broncs & Bulls event, part of the Badlands Roughstock Series.
Fee: $30
|Location:
|Ipswich Rodeo Grounds
|Map:
|N 7th Street, Ipswich, South Dakota 57451
|Phone:
|(605) 426-6155
|Email:
|TrailDaysPromo@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.ipswichtraildays.com
All Dates:
Community events all weekend, Broncs & Bulls and a BIG Casey Donahew concert on the best weekend of the summer!
