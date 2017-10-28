Trick-or-Treat Trails - Brandon
Oct 28, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Dress in your favorite costume and bring a flashlight to trick or treat along a decorated path.
|Location:
|Big Sioux Recreation Area
|Map:
|410 W Park St, Brandon, SD 57005
|Phone:
|605-582-7243
|Email:
|BigSioux@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/big-sioux/
All Dates:
Oct 28, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.