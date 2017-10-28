Share |

Trick-or-Treat Trails - Brandon

Oct 28, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dress in your favorite costume and bring a flashlight to trick or treat along a decorated path.


Location:   Big Sioux Recreation Area
Map:   410 W Park St, Brandon, SD 57005
Phone:   605-582-7243
Email:   BigSioux@state.sd.us
Website:   http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/big-sioux/

All Dates:
Oct 28, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dress in your favorite costume and bring a flashlight to trick or treat along a decorated path.
Big Sioux Recreation Area
Big Sioux Recreation Area 57005 410 W Park St, Brandon, SD 57005

Search All Events By Day

October (2017)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS