Share |

Trolley on the Trail - Lead

Jun 5, 2018

Allows people with impaired mobility to experience the Mickelson Trail. Reservations required. Trip runs from Englewood Trailhead to Rochford.


Location:   Englewood Trailhead, George S. Mickelson Trail
Map:   Lead, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1401
Website:   http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/mickelson-trail/trolley.aspx

All Dates:
Jun 5, 2018

Allows people with impaired mobility to experience the Mickelson Trail.

Englewood Trailhead, George S. Mickelson Trail
Englewood Trailhead, George S. Mickelson Trail 57732 Lead, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS