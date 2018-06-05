Trolley on the Trail - Lead
Jun 5, 2018
Allows people with impaired mobility to experience the Mickelson Trail. Reservations required. Trip runs from Englewood Trailhead to Rochford.
|Location:
|Englewood Trailhead, George S. Mickelson Trail
|Map:
|Lead, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1401
|Website:
|http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/mickelson-trail/trolley.aspx
All Dates:
Jun 5, 2018
Allows people with impaired mobility to experience the Mickelson Trail.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.