Trophy Gun Show - Sioux Falls

Feb 10, 2018 - Feb 11, 2018

Over one thousand tables of firearms. Open to the public Saturday 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM and Sunday 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Admission fee is $5.


Location:   Denny Sanford Event Center
Map:   1201 West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

All Dates:
Gun show.

Denny Sanford Event Center
