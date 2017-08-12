Twin Brooks Threshing Show - Twin Brooks
Food and music all weekend. Saturday tractor pull starts at 5 p.m. SD sanctioned kids pedal pull Sunday at 1 PM. Threshing, horse demonstrations, large flea market and sawmill. Non-denominational church service at 9:00 in Vernon Hall. Many events going on both days. Feature is Minneapolis-Moline.
Fee: $6.00 for the weekend 12 and under free
|Threshing Show Grounds
|15050 472nd Ave, Twin Brooks, SD 57252
|605-432-9487
|info@twinbrooksthreshingshow.com; twinbrooks@threshingshow.com
|http://www.threshingshow.com
All Dates:
Aug 12, 2017 - Aug 13, 2017
