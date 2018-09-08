Twin Rivers Old Iron Farm Show
Sep 8, 2018 - Sep 9, 2018
Join the Twin Rivers Old Iron Association for their annual Farm Show and Kuchen Fest! The event features a flea market, farm demonstrations, parade, music, food, games and a tractor pull. Admission is free!
|Phone:
|605-505-0535
|Email:
|twinriversoldiron@hotmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.twinriversoldiron.org
All Dates:
