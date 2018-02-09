Share |

Valentine's Day Twilight Flights - Renner

Feb 9, 2018 - Feb 10, 2018

See the lights of Sioux Falls and Falls Park by helicopter, enjoy wines and heavy appetizers. Must call for reservations with a credit card to reserve.


Location:   Strawbale Winery
Map:   47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
Phone:   605-543-5071
Website:   http://www.strawbalewinery.com/events/calendar-of-events#year=2018&month=2&day=1&view=month

Feb 9, 2018 - Feb 10, 2018

See the lights of Sioux Falls and Falls Park by helicopter, enjoy wines and heavy appetizers.

Strawbale Winery
Strawbale Winery 47215 47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055

