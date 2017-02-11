Valentine's Lovers' Leap Snowshoe Hike - Custer

The Lover’s Leap Snowshoe Hike will guide participants through a dense pine forest, meandering near Galena and Grace Coolidge Creek. The three-mile hike is geared toward beginners, allowing participants the opportunity to try the recreational event and explore some of the park’s most beautiful winter scenery.

The hike will depart the Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center at 1pm. Snowshoes are provided; however reservations are required to borrow snowshoes by calling 605-255-4515.

There is no cost for the hikes; however, a park entrance license is required. If the amount of snow does not allow for snowshoeing, a guided hike will be held.

Participants should dress appropriately for the weather, as temperatures in the Black Hills can be unpredictable. Any footwear can be used with snowshoes; however, waterproof hiking boots are recommended.