Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Play) - Sioux Falls
Mar 2, 2017 - Mar 5, 2017
Sioux Empire Community Theatre performs.
|Location:
|Orpheum Theater Center
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-360-4800
|Website:
|http://siouxfallstheatre.com/productions/vanya-and-sonia-and-masha-and-spike/
All Dates:
Feb 24, 2017 - Feb 26, 2017
Mar 2, 2017 - Mar 5, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.