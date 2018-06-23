Walk to Defeat ALS - Rapid City
Jun 23, 2018 8:30 am - 12:00 pm
The Walk to Defeat ALS is the #1 way to unite and fundraiser for those living with ALS. Each year, fundraising through the Walk drives bold and urgent innovation as we march together toward a cure for ALS. To register, please visit: www.walktodefeatals.org
|Location:
|Memorial Park Bandshell
|Map:
|N 5th St Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-274-0230
|Email:
|chelsea@alsmn.org
|Website:
|http://www.walktodefeatals.org
All Dates:
