Watertown Optimist Club Winter Wonderland - Watertown
Dec 8, 2017 - Dec 10, 2017
Lighted displays and Santa.
|Location:
|Stokes-Thomas City Park
|Map:
|90 S Lake Dr, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-881-1348
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/WatertownOptimistClub
All Dates:
Nov 25, 2017 - Nov 26, 2017
Dec 1, 2017 - Dec 3, 2017
Dec 8, 2017 - Dec 10, 2017
Dec 15, 2017 - Dec 17, 2017
Dec 22, 2017 - Dec 25, 2017
