Watertown Optimist Club Winter Wonderland - Watertown

Dec 22, 2017 - Dec 25, 2017

Lighted displays and Santa.


Location:   Stokes-Thomas City Park
Map:   90 S Lake Dr, Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605-881-1348
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/WatertownOptimistClub

All Dates:
Nov 25, 2017 - Nov 26, 2017
Dec 1, 2017 - Dec 3, 2017
Dec 8, 2017 - Dec 10, 2017
Dec 15, 2017 - Dec 17, 2017
Dec 22, 2017 - Dec 25, 2017

