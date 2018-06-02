Western Spirit Cowboy Festival - Trent
Jun 2, 2018 - Jun 3, 2018
Experience the western spirit with a trail ride, Dutch oven cook-off, performance by cowboy poet & humorist Andy Nelson, music by Sherwin & Pam Linton, Ron & Jane Cote and the Campfire Concerto (Boyd Bristow, Kenny Putnam, Paul Larson & Jami Lynn) and cowboy church on Sunday.
Tickets are available at www.trentsd.com.
|Map:
|Trent, SD
|Phone:
|785-410-3497
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/Trent-Event-Center-272814699879347/
All Dates:
Jun 2, 2018 - Jun 3, 2018
