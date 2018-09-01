WHO KILLED NELLY; A Deadwood who dunnit!
Sep 1, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Dinner at 5:30 catered by CHEYENNE CROSSING. Show at 6:30. Full cash bar. Live music. Guess killer to win a South Dakota bottle of wine!
Somebody killed most popular working girl....but she deserved it!
Fee: $50.00 per person (tax inc)
|Location:
|COMFORT INN DEADWOOD
|Map:
|225 CLIFF ST, DEADWOOD, SOUTH DAKOTA 57732
|Phone:
|605-580-5799
|Email:
|dwd1876theater@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.Deadwood1876theater.com
All Dates:
Sep 1, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Come join us for a fun-filled evening of comedy and mystery
Sep 14, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Join us for the fun!
Sep 15, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Get your tickets today!
Sep 29, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Come laugh and play with us!
Oct 13, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Madams, Mystery, Murder - Business as usual in Deadwood!
Oct 19, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Who Killed Nelly? A Deadwood Who Dunnit!
Oct 20, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Best food in the hills, by Cheyenne Crossing Catering!
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater!
