Winefest Renaissance - Aberdeen

Apr 8, 2017

Wine, beer and spirits, hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auction.


Location:   Ward Plaza Event Center
Map:   104 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-8714
Email:   bkriech.bgca@midconetwork.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/Winefest-Renaissance-429601460460826/

