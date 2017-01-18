Winter Art Show - Spearfish
Jan 18, 2017 - Jan 26, 2017
Regional artists display their work.
|Location:
|The Matthews Art Gallery
|Map:
|612 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/38th-winter-art-show/
All Dates:
Jan 18, 2017 - Jan 26, 2017
Regional artists display their work.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.