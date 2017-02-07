Share |

Winter Farm Show - Watertown

Feb 7, 2017 - Feb 11, 2017

Livestock shows and sales, home and family programs, educational presentations, commercial exhibits, zoo demonstrations and Lego contest.


Location:   Codington County Extension Complex
Map:   1910 West Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605-886-5814
Website:   http://www.watertownwinterfarmshow.com/

