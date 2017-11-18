Winterfest - Aberdeen
Nov 18, 2017 - Nov 19, 2017
Winterfest has been held annually on the weekend before Thanksgiving since 1978, and consists of food, entertainment, a fine arts gallery and nearly 50 artisan booths. The Winterfest Committee is committed to presenting a high quality juried show with balance and variety between the various art forms as well as between fine and folk arts. It is the perfect opportunity to find unique, one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list.
|Location:
|Civic Arena
|Map:
|203 S. Washington St., Aberdeen, SD
|Phone:
|605-626-7015
|Website:
|http://www.aberdeenareaartscouncil.com/
All Dates:
Nov 18, 2017 - Nov 19, 2017
Folk and fine art, entertainment and food.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.