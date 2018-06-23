Women's Try It Day - Sioux Falls
Jun 23, 2018 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Ladies – here’s your chance to try all kinds of outdoor activities like canoeing, kayaking, archery, air rifles and outdoor cooking.
|Location:
|Outdoor Campus East
|Map:
|4500 South Oxbow Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|605-362-2777
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/pg/outdoorcampus/events/?ref=page_internal
All Dates:
Jun 23, 2018 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Bring the ladies in your life and have some outdoor fun!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.