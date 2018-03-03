Worm Moon Hike - Bruce
Mar 3, 2018 7:00 pm
A one mile hike celebrating March's full moon. Hike begins at 7 pm at the welcome center. If there is enough snow, we will snowshoe.
|Location:
|Oakwood Lakes State Park
|Map:
|20247 Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
|Phone:
|605-627-5441
All Dates:
Mar 3, 2018 7:00 pm
A one mile hike celebrating March's full moon.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.