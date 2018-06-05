XTREME Speech Intensive Camp - Rapid City
Jun 12, 2018 - Jun 13, 2018
Improve your child’s articulation skills in this articulation intensive targeted at improving intelligibility and improving the use of difficult sounds. Individualized articulation therapy for two days per week for four weeks (45-minute sessions). *Please bring a copy of your child’s IEP to the first meeting.
Session 1: June 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27
Cost: $325.00
Call 605-791-7400 for individual scheduling.
|Location:
|LifeScape
|Map:
|7110 Jordan Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702
|Phone:
|605-791-7400
|Email:
|info@LifeScapeSD.org
|Website:
|http://www.lifescapesd.org/events/xtreme-speech-intensive-session-1
All Dates:
Jun 5, 2018 - Jun 6, 2018
Jun 12, 2018 - Jun 13, 2018
Jun 19, 2018 - Jun 20, 2018
Jun 26, 2018 - Jun 27, 2018
Articulation camp.
