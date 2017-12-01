Y Art for the Holidays - Rapid City
Dec 1, 2017 - Dec 2, 2017
Y Art for the Holidays is the perfect event to shop for holiday giving. There will be several artists with lots of hand-crafted treasures. A portion of the proceeds support projects of the World Service Committee.
|Location:
|YMCA Church Building
|Map:
|1124 Kansas City Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-718-9622
|Website:
|http://www.rcymca.org
All Dates:
Dec 1, 2017 - Dec 2, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.