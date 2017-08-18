Young Frankenstein Play - Sioux Falls
Aug 18, 2017 - Aug 20, 2017
Community theatre performance.
|Location:
|Orpheum Theatre
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-360-4800
|Email:
|Lucy.Albers@premier-center.com
|Website:
|http://www.siouxfallstheatre.com/productions/young-frankenstein-camp/
All Dates:
Aug 18, 2017 - Aug 20, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.