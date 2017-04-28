Youth and Family Services Kids Fair - Rapid City
Apr 28, 2017 - Apr 30, 2017
Face painting, inflatable attractions, a giant sandbox, live entertainment, dozens of booths brimming with hands-on activities and more!
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-342-4195
|Website:
|http://www.youthandfamilyservices.org/kids-fair/
All Dates:
