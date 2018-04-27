Youth and Family Services Kids Fair - Rapid City
Apr 27, 2018 - Apr 29, 2018
Face painting, inflatable attractions, a giant sandbox, live entertainment, dozens of booths brimming with hands-on activities and more! All activities are included in the initial $5.00 ticket fee.
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-342-4195
|Website:
|http://www.youthandfamilyservices.org/kids-fair/
All Dates:
Apr 27, 2018 - Apr 29, 2018 Friday and Saturday open from 9:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m.
Kid friendly activities.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.