Zoo Boo - Sioux Falls

Oct 27, 2017 - Oct 29, 2017

Kids dressed in costumes collect candy and trinkets and pass by the Hall of Flames, featuring over 300 hand-carved and lit Jack-o’-lanterns.


Location:   Great Plains Zoo
Map:   805 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-7003
Website:   http://www.greatzoo.org

All Dates:
