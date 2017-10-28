Share |

Zoo Boo - Watertown

Oct 28, 2017 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Have a howling good time! Come trick-or-treat at the Bramble Park Zoo in a fun and safe environment while visiting the animals! Businesses, organizations and service groups set-up themed booths throughout the zoo. This event is sponsored by Power 106.3. Advanced tickets available at County Fair Foods. If you have advanced tickets you can come in the express entrance 1 hour early. LAZS membership only valid for adults 13 and over. 2 and under free. The Zoo is closed during the day to set-up for this event.

Fee: $7 for everyone over 2 years. LAZS membership only valid for adults 13 and over.


Location:   Bramble Park Zoo
Map:   800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
Phone:   605-882-6269
Email:   jstricker@brambleparkzoo.com
Website:   http://www.brambleparkzoo.com

All Dates:
Oct 28, 2017 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm The Zoo is closed before this event. Advance ticket holders can start trick-or-treating at 1pm.

Trick-or-treat at the Bramble Park Zoo.

Bramble Park Zoo
Bramble Park Zoo 57201 800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201

Search All Events By Day

October (2017)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS