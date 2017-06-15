Advice from South Dakota Dads









Doyle Stevens Growing up, we had a fat, stubborn horse named Cakes. She was adored by kids because she never turned down fresh grass and she never moved faster than a trot. Her one vice was being led into a trailer. We’d pull and tug on her lead rope and she’d tug back even harder. It usually ended with my dad leaving her home. ‘We don’t need that fat cow anyway!’ he’d snort under his breath. We finally discovered that it was the tugging on the lead rope that made Cakes so mad. Once the lead rope fell to the ground and she walked into the trailer on her own. "Huh," said Dad, "Sometimes you have to let go and see what the other side does." Letting go. Who knew? Well, I'm pretty sure Dad knew.

— Heidi Marsh, publisher