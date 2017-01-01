Share |

July/August 2017

The Latza family celebrates the Fourth of July at Lake Poinsett. Photo by Greg Latza.

  

A Town Every Ten Miles: Rails shaped Corson County. 

Wild, Tasty & Useful: Ten native South Dakota plants with a purpose.

A Disciple for Dakota: Congregational minister and pioneer educator Joseph Ward left a statewide legacy.

Frosting Flandreau: Two generations of the Duncan family have made Flandreau a sweet place to be.

The Catch at McNenny: Where South Dakota hatches trout, salmon and researchers.

Life among the Monks: Surprises from Blue Cloud Abbey's photo collection.

13 Days on Oahe: Three friends' odyssey on a 22-foot sailboat. 

 

