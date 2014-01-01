March/April 2017

Bridging the James: South Dakota struggles to maintain 5,800 bridges, including many century-old relics in Spink County.

Light in the Darkness: Christian Begeman shares his artistic and spiritual journey photographing South Dakota's country churches.

Hitchcock's Meeting Place: The DK Cafe needs new proprietors.

Movie Man: Volin filmmaker Chuck Nauman's movie camera has been focused on South Dakota and the world for 70 years.

Prospecting in the Hills: Gold miners still carry pans and pickaxes deep into our mountain valleys.

The House Movers: An occupation harder than it looks.

Horse Nation: Native artists are exploring new ground, but the horse has not been left behind.