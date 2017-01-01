May/June 2017

200 Years a Town: Born in the the earliest days of Dakota's frontier era, Fort Pierre has a history of throwing parties.

Dynamite Girl: Unlucky Helen Sieler survived Sioux Falls' Powder House explosion of 1936.

The Art of Growing Grapes: Cold-hardy vines thrive on the South Dakota prairie.

A Capital Opportunity: Pierre's iconic Treasury Inn is a neoclassical gem.

Warriors First: Native Americans' rich history of military service is on display on the Standing Rock Reservation.

Deadfall at Ree Heights: Archaeologists hunt for answers at an ancient buffalo kill site.

Park of Peace: Spirituality meets sustainability at Rapid City's newest greenspace.