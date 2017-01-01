The Gift of South Dakota
May/June 2017
200 Years a Town: Born in the the earliest days of Dakota's frontier era, Fort Pierre has a history of throwing parties.
Dynamite Girl: Unlucky Helen Sieler survived Sioux Falls' Powder House explosion of 1936.
The Art of Growing Grapes: Cold-hardy vines thrive on the South Dakota prairie.
A Capital Opportunity: Pierre's iconic Treasury Inn is a neoclassical gem.
Warriors First: Native Americans' rich history of military service is on display on the Standing Rock Reservation.
Deadfall at Ree Heights: Archaeologists hunt for answers at an ancient buffalo kill site.
Park of Peace: Spirituality meets sustainability at Rapid City's newest greenspace.
