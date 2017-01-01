The Gift of South Dakota
September/October 2017
The Entertainers of Milbank: The Grant County seat's downtown has become a fun place to visit and shop.
Farmers Market Discoveries: Meet South Dakota vegetables and the people who grow them.
Our Case for History: Historian Leland Case's spirit can be felt in certain South Dakota places.
The Mobridge Art Collection: Impressive art in a Missouri River town.
The Dusty Trail: The Fort Meade National Backcountry Byway might be our most historic gravel road.
Book Festival Guide: All about the 2017 South Dakota Festival of Books in Brookings.
