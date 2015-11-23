Snow Birds
Nov 23, 2015
The first major snowstorm of the season hit the midwest on Friday. Only a few inches were initially expected in Sioux Falls, but the city saw record snowfall by the end of the day. The previous record for November 20 was 3.8 inches in 1975. A whopping 14 inches were reported on the south side of town while northern Sioux Falls received about half as much. Christian Begeman spent a few hours at the Outdoor Campus that afternoon, observing birds stocking up at the feeders. See more of his work at cbegeman.blogspot.com.
