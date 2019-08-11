[Love]² Bridal Fair-Rapid City
Aug 11, 2019 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Event planners and future brides and grooms can find everything they need at the [Love]² Bridal Fair featuring wedding and special occasion exhibitors, music, a fashion show, giveaways and more.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.mainstreetsquarerc.com
All Dates:
Aug 11, 2019 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.