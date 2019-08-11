Share |

[Love]² Bridal Fair-Rapid City

Aug 11, 2019 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Event planners and future brides and grooms can find everything they need at the [Love]² Bridal Fair featuring wedding and special occasion exhibitors, music, a fashion show, giveaways and more.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.mainstreetsquarerc.com

