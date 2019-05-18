Share |

100th Anniversary & Mortimer Cabin Dedication - Bruce

May 18, 2019 1:00 pm

Pioneer games, local history and birthday cake to celebrate the 100th anniversary of South Dakota’s state parks and the 150th birthday of Mortimer Cabin.


Location:   Oakwood Lakes State Park
Map:   20247 Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
Phone:   605-627-5441
Email:   OakwoodLakes@state.sd.us
