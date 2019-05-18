100th Anniversary & Mortimer Cabin Dedication - Bruce
May 18, 2019 1:00 pm
Pioneer games, local history and birthday cake to celebrate the 100th anniversary of South Dakota’s state parks and the 150th birthday of Mortimer Cabin.
|Location:
|Oakwood Lakes State Park
|Map:
|20247 Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
|Phone:
|605-627-5441
|Email:
|OakwoodLakes@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/oakwood-lakes-state-park/
All Dates:
