101 Dalmations KIDS - Sioux Falls
Jul 12, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019
Erin Mulvany will be directing Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS for children in grades 1st through 5th. Based on the classic animated film, Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney’s most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage.
|Sioux Empire Community Theatre
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|605-360-4800
|http://www.siouxfallstheatre.com
Kids Camp performance.
