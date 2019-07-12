Share |

101 Dalmations KIDS - Sioux Falls

Jul 12, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019

Erin Mulvany will be directing Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS for children in grades 1st through 5th. Based on the classic animated film, Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney’s most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage. 


Location:   Sioux Empire Community Theatre
Map:   315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-360-4800
Website:   http://www.siouxfallstheatre.com

All Dates:
Jul 12, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019

Kids Camp performance.

Sioux Empire Community Theatre
315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

