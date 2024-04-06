Share |

101 Little "I" Alumni Social & Centennial Exhibition Closing - Brookings

Apr 6, 2024 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Enjoy our exhibit celebrating 100 years of Little "I" history one last time and reminisce with others as we remember previous Little "I" contests.

Free and open to the public.


Location:   South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum
Map:   977 11th St, Brookings, SD 57007
Phone:   605-688-6226
Email:   sdsu.agmuseum@sdstate.edu

All Dates:
