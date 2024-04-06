101 Little "I" Alumni Social & Centennial Exhibition Closing - Brookings
Apr 6, 2024 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Enjoy our exhibit celebrating 100 years of Little "I" history one last time and reminisce with others as we remember previous Little "I" contests.
Free and open to the public.
|Location:
|South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum
|Map:
|977 11th St, Brookings, SD 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-6226
|Email:
|sdsu.agmuseum@sdstate.edu
All Dates:
