102nd Annual Gold Discovery Days - Custer
Jul 18, 2025 - Jul 20, 2025
The event features a carnival, car show, arts & crafts fair, volleyball tournament, 5K fun run, cornhole tournament, golf scramble, hot air balloon rally and the largest parade in the Black Hills!
|Map:
|Mount Rushmore Road, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-673-2244
|Email:
|info@custersd.com
|Website:
|http://www.custersd.com/Gold-Discovery-Days
All Dates:
