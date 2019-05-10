10th Annual Wine and Silent Auction Fundraiser
May 10, 2019 - May 11, 2019
LEAD LIBRARY FUNDRAISER
May 10
LEAD - Join all of our Lead Library friends at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center on May 10th from 5pm-7pm for Cheyenne Crossing’s desserts, Chubby Chipmunk’s treats, wine, door prizes and silent auction items galore! We are now collecting items for the silent auction. Please drop off donations at the Lead Library before April 30th - 315 W. Main St. in Lead.
Fee: $15
|Location:
|Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center
|Map:
|160 W. Main St, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2013
|Email:
|library@cityoflead.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/1485740468225398/
All Dates:
Annual fundraiser to support children's programming and continued improvements to the Phoebe Apperson Hearst Lead Library.
