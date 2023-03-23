Share |

10th Biennial Artists Chat Series - Brookings

Mar 30, 2023 10:30 am - 11:30 am

10th Biennial South Dakota Governor's Art Exhibition artists chats.

NOTE: March chats are 10:30 am, April chats are 4:30 pm (Central Time)

March 23 (10:30 - 11:30 am Central)
Artists: Sharon Gray, Chris Meyer, Erik Ritter and Lindsay Twa

March 30 (10:30 - 11:30 am Central)
Artists: Skott Chandler, Tom Dempster, Molly Fulton and Jim Pollock

April 20 (4:30 - 5:30 pm Central)
Artists: Amanda Boerger, Carol Geu, Susan Heggestad and Mark Stemwedel

April 27 (4:30 - 5:30 pm Central)
Artists: Bridget Beck, Bonnie Halsey-Dutton, Dennis Linn and Allen Morris

Register once for the series and attend any of the chats using the same Zoom link.


Location:   Online via Zoom
Map:   1036 Medary Ave, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
Phone:   6056885423
Email:   sdsu.sdam@sdstate.edu
Website:   http://1036 Medary Ave

All Dates:
