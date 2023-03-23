10th Biennial Artists Chat Series - Brookings
Apr 20, 2023 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm
10th Biennial South Dakota Governor's Art Exhibition artists chats.
NOTE: March chats are 10:30 am, April chats are 4:30 pm (Central Time)
March 23 (10:30 - 11:30 am Central)
Artists: Sharon Gray, Chris Meyer, Erik Ritter and Lindsay Twa
March 30 (10:30 - 11:30 am Central)
Artists: Skott Chandler, Tom Dempster, Molly Fulton and Jim Pollock
April 20 (4:30 - 5:30 pm Central)
Artists: Amanda Boerger, Carol Geu, Susan Heggestad and Mark Stemwedel
April 27 (4:30 - 5:30 pm Central)
Artists: Bridget Beck, Bonnie Halsey-Dutton, Dennis Linn and Allen Morris
Register once for the series and attend any of the chats using the same Zoom link.
Location:
|Online via Zoom
Map:
|1036 Medary Ave, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
Phone:
|6056885423
Email:
|sdsu.sdam@sdstate.edu
Website:
|http://1036 Medary Ave
All Dates:
Join us on Zoom to hear from and connect with contemporary artists in South Dakota!
