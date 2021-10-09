11th Annual Bierbörse Festival
Oct 9, 2021 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
SATURDAY, OCT. 9 | 1 TO 5 P.M.
Our annual Bierbörse festival is a favorite of our local craft beer enthusiasts.
Bierbörse translates roughly to beer stock exchange. At the exchange, beer prices rise and crash dependent on popularity. Enjoy a variety of activities, authentic German cuisine by Enigma, Bier Olympics, and live entertainment from the Polkanaunts.
Due to our new layout, for security and safety, Bierbörse Festival 2021 will be a 21+ event, and tickets are required to enter the fenced-in area.
Beer Olympics Events
Cornhole
SteinHolding
Keg Bowling
Weiner Toss
Life-Size Beer Pong
|Location:
|MAIN STREET SQUARE, 512 MAIN ST. STE. 980, RAPID CITY,
|Map:
|MAIN STREET SQUARE, 512 MAIN ST. RAPID CITY SD
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|INFO@MAINSTREETSQUARERC.COM
|Website:
|https://mainstreetsquare.org/
All Dates:
Oct 9, 2021 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.