11th Annual Bierbörse Festival

Oct 9, 2021 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

SATURDAY, OCT. 9 | 1 TO 5 P.M.

Our annual Bierbörse festival is a favorite of our local craft beer enthusiasts.

Bierbörse translates roughly to beer stock exchange. At the exchange, beer prices rise and crash dependent on popularity.  Enjoy a variety of activities, authentic German cuisine by Enigma, Bier Olympics, and live entertainment from the Polkanaunts.

Due to our new layout, for security and safety, Bierbörse Festival 2021 will be a 21+ event, and tickets are required to enter the fenced-in area.

Beer Olympics Events 
Cornhole
SteinHolding
Keg Bowling
Weiner Toss
Life-Size Beer Pong

 


Location:   MAIN STREET SQUARE, 512 MAIN ST. STE. 980, RAPID CITY,
Map:   MAIN STREET SQUARE, 512 MAIN ST. RAPID CITY SD
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   INFO@MAINSTREETSQUARERC.COM
Website:   https://mainstreetsquare.org/

All Dates:
